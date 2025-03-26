Becky Lynch Spotted With MLW Executive Producer at ‘Luckiest Man’ Premiere

Becky Lynch has remained off WWE television since the May 27, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she lost a Steel Cage match to Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Title. While she has yet to return to the company’s programming, Lynch has made a few public appearances. She’s also been working on various projects in the entertainment world, including Magic the Gathering and Star Trek: Star Fleet Academy.

Lynch and husband Seth Rollins attended the Tuesday early screening of Luckiest Man in America, starring actor/wrestler/MLW wrestling executive Paul Walter Hauser.

Despite her absence from WWE TV, Lynch has already signed a new contract with the company, signaling that her return is likely imminent. With WrestleMania 41 drawing near, anticipation continues to build for her next storyline.

Earlier this month, Lynch also made an appearance at an International Wrestling Revolution Group event at Arena Naucalpan in Mexico, further fueling interest in her comeback.

As the Road to WrestleMania runs out, Becky Lynch’s eventual return remains a major focus for WWE’s women’s division. Whether she enters a title picture or revisits a past rivalry, fans are eager to see what’s next for “The Man.”