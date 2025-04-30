Big E Breaks Down Gunther vs Pat McAfee, Logan Paul vs Jey Uso

During his appearance on Raw Recap, Big E provided expert analysis on two significant matchups taking shape in WWE – Pat McAfee vs. Gunther at Backlash and the brewing conflict between Logan Paul and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Gunther’s Dangerous Potential

Big E expressed genuine concern for commentator Pat McAfee as he prepares to face the recently dethroned Gunther at WWE Backlash:

“Of all the guys that I’ve seen since I have been out that I have watched come up on the main roster that I thought were real forces that I imagine myself in the ring with. Gunther is gonna put it on you, Gunther is gonna, if you end up winning that match, you are going to leave hurting. I am worried about Pat, I think his family should be worried about Pat.”

The former champion noted that Gunther’s frustration after losing his title makes him particularly dangerous, comparing him to old-school wrestlers who would return from injuries still in casts just to seek revenge.

Logan Paul’s Legitimate Threat

Despite his unconventional background, Big E acknowledged Logan Paul represents a genuine threat to Jey Uso’s championship:

“He’s a guy who is obviously very athletically gifted. He’s someone that so many of us don’t wanna root for, we don’t wanna see him do well. But then he goes out there and he beats AJ Styles and he goes out there and he has incredible matches with Roman Reigns, with so many people on the roster, the dude is very talented.”

Big E noted that just three weeks into Jey’s hard-earned championship reign, he’s already facing an opponent who has demonstrated the ability to compete with top WWE talent. The former champion cautioned that regardless of how fans feel about Paul personally, his capabilities in the ring make him a legitimate championship contender.