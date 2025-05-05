Big E Is Engaged To Be Married

Former WWE Champion Big E shared heartwarming news, announcing his engagement to Kristen Yim, the sister of fellow WWE Superstar Mia Yim. Known for spreading positivity, Big E revealed the engagement through a series of joyful photos posted on his Instagram account.

In his announcement, Big E expressed his excitement, tagging his fiancée. He wrote the following: “I can’t wait to be your husband, @krisyim. Thank you, @lastsuppersociety, for making this day perfect.”

The photos attached were from their engagement day, which included a special themed lunch celebration. The wrestling world reacted with an outpouring of congratulatory messages for the beloved superstar and his fiancée. Fans and fellow wrestlers took to social media to send them well wishes, celebrating this happy chapter for Big E as he looks forward to his wedding.

This personal milestone comes as Big E continues his recovery from a serious neck injury he suffered during a match in March 2022, which has sidelined him from in-ring competition. Despite this challenge, his positive spirit remains evident.

We send our congratulations to the happy couple.