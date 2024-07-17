Big E On Getting In the Ring at MITB Kick-Off: ‘I Felt The Love From Fans’

Big E was pleased to feel the love in the ring at Money in the Bank 2024, even if he didn’t wrestle at the Premium Live Event in Toronto, Ontario.

Instead of competing, Big E was part of the show’s kick-off event and got in the ring during the program to help psych up the crowd in the Scotiabank Arena. Speaking to Chris Vannini on Getting Over, Big E reflected on being able to have that moment in the ring in front of the WWE Universe.

“It was cool. It was just a little hit for the countdown show. The cool part for me was, even though there weren’t a ton of fans in the arena, getting some love again was very very cool. It’s nice being back. It’s something that I’ve been doing for 15 years and it feels like a second home in many ways.”

The Money in the Bank is of obvious significance to Big E as he won the Men’s briefcase back at the 2021 event. The show was WWE’s first PLE in over a year with a full crowd after the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE go go without a live audience. Big E cashed in his contract in September of that year to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

Latest On Big E’s Health

Big E hasn’t competed since March of 2022 after suffering a broken neck during an episode of WWE SmackDown. Despite this injury, Big E was able to avoid surgery, and at the time many saw this as a sign he would be back in the ring sooner than later. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case and on the podcast, Big E gave this update on his health.

“The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens… I did go to Cancun about a month ago for stem cells. We’ll see if that changes anything.”

While his WWE in-ring career has been put on pause, Big E has been used in multiple roles outside of the ring. In addition to his work at kick-off shows, Big E has helped with campus recruiting during his time away from the ring. Despite his obvious setback, Big E has remained in good spirits, a testament to the power of positivity.

