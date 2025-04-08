Big E Takes The high Road in Response to Tony Hinchcliffe’s Neck Injury Joke on WWE Raw

Former WWE Champion Big E suffered a broken neck on a live episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022, barely avoided paralysis and will probably never wrestle again. Funny stuff, right?

The beloved founding member of The New Day was thrown back into the spotlight during the April 7 episode of Monday Night Raw. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joined the commentary team for the World Tag Team Title match between The New Day and The War Raiders. Known for his edgy humor, Hinchcliffe aimed for laughs but struck a nerve instead when he quipped,

“The only thing stiffer than Michael Cole is Big E’s neck.”

Big E: I Didn’t Sign Up For This, But That Joke Was Approved

The joke didn’t land well with many fans. Now, Big E has responded—and while he kept things respectful, he didn’t shy away from expressing his feelings. Speaking on RAW Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Big E addressed the situation with calm clarity.

“At my big age of 39 years old, people will say what they want about you… Has nothing to do with me. That’s not my business. Say what you want. He was given a mic, he was given an opportunity. People will feel how they want to.”

Big E said he’s not hurt, but he didn’t “sign up for this” and had no idea the joke was coming. He’s taking the high road, and says “people signed off” on it and that’s got nothing to do with him.

“It was said on the show. I’m supposed to talk—especially when things are mentioned about me—I should have an opinion. But it’s tiring to always have to weigh in on what people say. Look, I’m not hurt, I’m good. I want the discourse to be happy without me, honestly… I didn’t sign up for this (he laughed). I wasn’t aware of it. He did what he did. People signed off on it. It really has nothing to do with me.”

Big E’s level-headed response hasn’t stopped debate online. Reactions have been mixed—some defending Hinchcliffe’s dark comedy style, others criticizing WWE for allowing a joke about a real and serious injury to make it to air.

With The Roast of WrestleMania—an upcoming off-air comedy event hosted by Hinchcliffe—on the horizon, fans are left wondering how far WWE will let the humor go.