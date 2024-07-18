Big E Shares His Favorite Memories Working With John Cena

WWE Superstar Big E recently shared some of his favorite moments working with John Cena. Here are some highlights of what Big E said about the 16-time World Champion during his recent appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez:

Debut on the Main Roster

Big E reminisces about his memorable debut on the main roster, which involved a significant moment with John Cena.

“You know, he’s done so much. Selfishly, I would say my one moment is my debut. My debut in Philly at the Slammys in 2012, December, was me leaving him laying, standing over him to close the show. And that moment means so much because debuting on the main roster is incredible for everyone. But debuting like that, debuting, getting to stand over, arguably the greatest of all time. Yeah, yeah, it’s just me. He’s, you know, red hot. He is clearly the guy. So that meant a lot to me.”

Backstage Segment and Match with CM Punk and John Cena

Big E shares a fond memory of a backstage segment that led to a match involving himself, CM Punk, and John Cena against The Shield.

“But yeah, man, there’s so many different things. You know, we had a, I remember, I think about a year later, there was a backstage segment that led to a match. I think we wrestled the Shield, but it was me, Punk, and Cena. And there’s a deal where we all, with Renee was the interviewer at the time. We all put our hands in, did a little Shield deal, a little, I think it was like a holiday feel-good show. But even that moment of like, man, I’m young in my career. I don’t, I can’t remember if I had the IC title at the time, I might have. But just being able to stand in the ring with a guy like CM Punk, with John Cena and me, like, man, there are so many incredible moments. And I think back to so many times, you know, when I first came on the road, it was always, oh, Cena’s match is about to be up.”

Cena’s Epic Crowd Reactions

Big E talks about the unique crowd reactions John Cena would receive and recalls witnessing Cena’s matches against Dolph Ziggler, highlighting the special atmosphere and Cena’s impact on fans and fellow wrestlers.

“And so many of us would just be peeking out in front of the crowd because that Cena pop is different. And another thing, when I first came on the main roster, it was Cena and Dolph wrestling every single night. I remember one of my first main roster shows was we were doing MSG. They had a cage match. And to be there in New York during Cena’s prime, wrestling Dolph, who was red hot as well in the main event, to have the best seat in the house. I’m standing there, and I’m getting to see greatness. I’m getting to see how he manipulates the crowd, how they’re with them, from little kids to old women. He made so many special moments for our fans, for people, for talent, for us to see what it’s like to be the guy, to have that kind of reaction. So salute to everything that Cena has done for our industry, and even all the make-a-wishes as well. Man, it is really inspiring. So, he’s done a lot, I mean, a lot is an understatement, but he’s done so much for our industry and our business. So, salute to him.”