Bill Goldberg ‘Completely Behind’ His Son Pursuing Pro Wrestling

Bill Goldberg has expressed his support for his son Gage potentially becoming a professional wrestler—if it’s truly what he wants to pursue.

During his appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg said he would stand behind his son’s decision to enter the wrestling business, provided he showed full dedication and commitment.

“Yes, I’d let him do it,” Goldberg said. “If he looked me in the eye and had the conviction in his soul that that is what he was going to put 120% of his attitude and life towards, to be the best, I know he can do it. He can do anything he wants.”

Goldberg emphasized the importance of hard work and criticized a mindset of entitlement.

“Most people can do anything they want; they just have to put their minds to it and be willing to put in the work. That’s the problem with a lot of people now—they want it for free, they want it to be given to them, and they want respect to be given to them. You gotta work for it.”

He added that he’d support his son in any endeavor “short of being a crack dealer,” and concluded:

“If the kid loves it, then he can do it. I’m completely behind it.”

Gage Goldberg has previously appeared on WWE television, including a brief on-screen altercation with Bobby Lashley. In December 2024, Gage revealed that Triple H had offered him a WWE tryout, signaling serious potential for a future in the ring.