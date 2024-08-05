Informercial Icon Billy Mays Was Once Considered for a WWE RAW Appearance

Infomercial legend Billy Mays was once considered for a role in WWF’s Attitude Era, before plans for the idea ultimately fell through. Mays’ son, Billy Mays III, revealed this week that during his father’s time promoting OxiClean, there were talks of the cleaning brand sponsoring a WWF event. This sponsorship would see Mays use OxiClean to effortlessly remove blood from a ring canvas.

This appearance would have come around in 2001, according to the younger Mays. He added in the comments that his middle school self was “f***** pumped” at the idea of his dad being on WWF programming, though the idea never went further.

You have no idea how close something like this was to happening! Sometime during the attitude era, OxiClean was thinking about sponsoring the WWF and the idea I heard thrown around was that my dad would appear on Raw or a PPV to "clean blood off the ring mat" #SummerSlam https://t.co/i6q1IIvKKw — Billy Mays III (@infinitethird) August 3, 2024

Celebrities in the Attitude Era

Having Billy Mays on RAW during the Attitude Era may seem odd, but there was no shortage of pop culture personalities on WWF programming during this famed period of wrestling. In 1998, amid his suspension from boxing, Mike Tyson joined DX and was the guest enforcer for WrestleMania 14’s main event between Shawn Michaels and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. The following year, Arnold Schwarzenegger would appear on SmackDown and the Terminator/Predator star couldn’t help but get physical.

Celebrities in wrestling has been a staple for decades, with Jelly Roll appearing at WWE SummerSlam just last weekend. While Mays may not have made it to RAW, the informercial legend remains iconic for his enthusiasm and salesman skills.