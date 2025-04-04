Bittersweet Battle: Rhodes Reveals Complex Emotions Facing Mentor John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed the emotional complexity behind his upcoming WrestleMania 41 match against John Cena, describing the encounter as “bittersweet” due to their personal history.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Mostly Sports podcast, Rhodes opened up about the unique dynamic of facing someone who once served as his mentor.

“It’s bittersweet because John Cena was legitimately at one point the dude I drove around for two years and learned everything I possibly could from, and I did it my way. I did it very differently than John might have thought that I would do it,” Rhodes explained, providing rare insight into his early career development alongside the 16-time world champion.

Student vs. Teacher

This student-versus-teacher narrative adds significant emotional stakes to what Rhodes confirmed will be Cena’s final WrestleMania appearance. The championship match now carries historical significance beyond the title itself, as Cena has one last opportunity to break Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships.

“It’s bittersweet because I have to do what Jon did during that super Cena run, which is just win,” Rhodes continued, acknowledging his conflicted position as the potential roadblock to Cena’s record-breaking achievement. “As much as John Cena has made a lot of enemies as of recent… there’s still an excitement over the fact that he could break Ric Flair’s record, that he could get 17, and you’re looking at the guy who stops him from doing that.”

Wrestling historians note that this type of mentor-mentee championship match carries significant storytelling weight in the industry. The added dimension of potentially ending Cena’s quest for a record-breaking championship creates a compelling narrative that transcends typical title defenses.

When discussing the broader implications of the match, Rhodes adopted a somewhat ominous tone:

“For those of you who don’t know how history goes, sometimes there’s not always a happy ending… if anything I’d say you’re going to watch your hero unfortunately not [break the record].”

Industry insiders suggest that this match could represent a symbolic “passing of the torch” moment in WWE, regardless of the outcome. Rhodes, now firmly established as a top-tier champion, finds himself in the position of his former mentor – carrying the company as its standard-bearer.

The juxtaposition of Rhodes’ gratitude toward Cena alongside his determination to retain his championship creates a compelling psychological dimension to their upcoming clash.

“John Cena is the type that when he says something he means it, so you are watching history,” Rhodes emphasized.

WWE’s creative direction has increasingly incorporated real-life elements and relationships into its storytelling, and the Rhodes-Cena dynamic represents a perfect example of this approach. Their shared history provides natural emotional stakes that resonate with longtime viewers.

For the WrestleMania 41 audience in Las Vegas, the match offers more than athletic competition – it represents a poignant career moment that bridges wrestling generations. As Rhodes prepares to defend his championship, he balances respect for Cena’s legacy with his responsibility as champion to “just win,” setting the stage for a match filled with emotional depth beyond the in-ring competition.