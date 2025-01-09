Braun Strowman Lost 36 Pounds This Week Due To Illness

Braun Strowman has been sidelined at the start of 2025 due to a serious illness.

It was revealed via an Instagram post that Strowman has been battling a severe illness, which left him recovering in a hotel room and caused significant weight loss—over 30 pounds in just a week. Strowman shared the following update on social media:

“We’ll see if people read what I post or not. Or just look at the cool pix. 2025 has been off to a ruff start for me. I picked up some kind of a bug last week and it had absolutely whipped my ass. I laid in a hotel room for four days, three with a fever of 102 or higher. A week later, I am finally over what I think is the hump. My sever[e] body aches are finally easing up. Today is the first day I have been able to move around and really do anything. I have lost 36 lbs this week. Had tests taken, and all they could determine is that it was a very bad flu, thankfully. I hate I have had to miss last week’s SmackDown, the premiere of Raw on Netflix, and I will miss TV again this week. This is yet another speed bump in the road. I will be back bigger, stronger, and badder than ever!!! There hasn’t been anything this life has thrown at me that I haven’t been able to OVERCOME, and this sure as hell isn’t gonna stop me from having one of my best years to date!!!!! 2025 your ass is mine!!!!”

Strowman hasn’t wrestled since late December at a SmackDown event. Strowman’s determination and resilience remain evident as he works toward recovery and plans his eventual return to WWE programming.