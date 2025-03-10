Brian Gewirtz has denied claims regarding WWE’s initial plans for John Cena’s heel turn ahead of WrestleMania.

At Elimination Chamber, Cena made headlines by aligning with The Rock after Cody Rhodes rejected the offer. This shocking turn marked Cena’s first heel moment in two decades and quickly became a major talking point across the wrestling world and mainstream media.

However, a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline suggested that Cena’s heel turn was originally scheduled for the main event of WrestleMania but was instead executed at Elimination Chamber as a last-minute decision. Wrestle Purists shared this claim on Twitter, prompting Gewirtz to respond.

The former WWE writer and current SVP at Seven Bucks Productions shut down the report with a brief but direct reply: “0 for 2,” implying both claims were false. Given Gewirtz’s very close working relationship to The Final Boss, his statement carries weight regarding the storyline’s development.

0 for 2 https://t.co/aoDg8Hsd2x — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) March 8, 2025

A fan later mocked Meltzer on Twitter, referencing his report, to which Meltzer defended his work, stating it was a well-researched article with multiple sources.

A 7,000 word article that you didn't read. If you did, you'd see how many sources and that every base and story was covered. https://t.co/Jjsb5OOCTN — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 9, 2025

For more on this story, here is The Solomonster’s analysis: