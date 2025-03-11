Bron Breakker is a Paul Heyman Guy

Bron Breakker’s rise in WWE continues and the reigning Intercontinental Champion has a legendary mentor to thank for his progress.

According to WWE executive Triple H, the “Wise Man” Paul Heyman has been playing an intricate role in Breakker’s development, potentially paving the way for a future on-screen alliance.

“I have Heyman spend a lot of time with [Bron Breakker] to help develop his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction,” Triple H told The Hollywood Reporter.

Following his title defense at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Breakker was asked about possibly teaming up with Heyman. The champion remained open to the idea.

“I definitely think that there’s a possibility of that happening at some point, maybe down the line,” Breakker said in the post-show press conference. “The door is definitely open. We’ll just have to say ‘never say never’ on that.”

Breakker has already worked with Heyman in the past. In October 2023, the advocate was temporarily loaned by Roman Reigns to guide Breakker for a high-stakes WWE NXT match against Carmelo Hayes. The event, which saw NXT triumph over AEW Dynamite in ratings, ended with Breakker falling short despite Heyman’s presence.

Paul Heyman, a 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, has spoken highly of Breakker as a potential future star. He has also named other top talents like GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan as part of WWE’s strongest roster to date.

With Breakker’s rapid ascent, a partnership with Heyman could be the next step in solidifying his main event status.