Randy Orton Praises Bron Breakker’s ‘Functional’ Build Over His Own ‘Illusion’

Randy Orton possesses one of wrestling’s most impressive physiques, yet the Legend Killer believes he can’t measure up to Bron Breakker. During a behind-the-scenes glimpse at WrestleMania 41, Breakker expressed nothing but admiration for Orton’s sculpted form.

“Look at him [points at Orton.] 300-305lbs. Just, monster.”

While Breakker views Orton as a “monster” physically, the Viper maintains a different perspective. When comparing their physiques, Orton explained that Breakker is built to be “functional,” whereas his own impressive physique merely creates an “illusion” of toughness.

Fans frequently draw comparisons between Breakker and Orton given that both are sons of WWE Hall of Famers. At WrestleMania 41, Breakker’s tenure as Intercontinental Champion (a title Orton previously held) ended when Dominik Mysterio claimed the belt. Orton experienced better fortune inside Allegiant Stadium, securing a decisive victory over TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in a non-title contest.

With Orton and Breakker competing on separate brands, it remains uncertain when—or if—their impressive physiques will clash in the ring. Should such a confrontation materialize, Randy Orton would undoubtedly need to employ every strategic advantage against a competitor whose physique is as functional as Bron Breakker’s.