Bryan Danielson Defends Nikki Bella and WWE’s Divas Era: ‘You Worked So Hard’

In a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson offered candid praise for sister-in-law Nikki Bella, directly addressing the criticisms often aimed at her WWE career. The former WWE and AEW World Champion rejected the notion that her success was undeserved, emphasizing the work ethic he personally witnessed.

“You worked so hard,” Danielson told Nikki. “There are people who say, ‘Oh, you were only here because you were pretty,’ or whatever… but I was there. I watched how hard you worked, I watched how hard Brie worked.”

Danielson’s remarks come amid ongoing debate about the legacy of WWE’s Divas era, a time when women wrestlers were rarely given opportunities to showcase in-ring skill on the same level as their male counterparts.

Recognition Beyond Stereotypes

Danielson challenged long-standing narratives that undermined the Divas era as lacking wrestling credibility. He acknowledged the pressure women faced at the time and the dedication it took to thrive within those constraints.

“That was such a tough time to be a woman in wrestling, and you guys just crushed it,” he said.

His words positioned Nikki and Brie not just as performers who succeeded despite the system—but as contributors who helped lay the groundwork for change.

A Firsthand View of the Struggle

Reflecting on his proximity to the Bella Twins’ careers, Danielson spoke with clear admiration for their resilience. As Brie Bella’s husband, he had firsthand knowledge of their behind-the-scenes efforts to improve the role of women in the industry.

“People don’t see that,” he noted. “The dedication, the hours, the effort — and how much you all cared.”

Danielson emphasized that much of their impact happened away from the spotlight, in a period where women’s wrestling had limited creative support and fewer opportunities for serious in-ring storytelling.

Reframing the Divas Era Legacy

Rather than dismiss the Divas era, Danielson urges a reevaluation of its significance. He portrays it as a difficult but formative chapter—one where success demanded persistence, and where the Bella Twins played a central role in shifting perceptions of what women could do in WWE.