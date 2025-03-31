Carmella Defends Corey Graves: ‘One Of, If Not The Best Commentator in WWE’

Former WWE star Carmella is standing by her husband Corey Graves following his recent frustration over being moved to NXT commentary—a move that led to now-deleted tweets and widespread online reactions.

When asked about the topic in a new interview with New York Post Sports, Carmella defended Graves as “an incredible talent” and emphasized her full support.

“I feel like he’s such an incredible talent. He has so much passion and so much love for this business, and I will always have his back. I feel like he deserves everything,” she said.

Carmella continued, praising Graves as one of WWE’s top commentators.

“He’s one of, if not the best, commentator WWE has—maybe other than Michael Cole,” she added. “He’s just incredible, and I support him no matter what.”

Industry Colleagues React

Graves’ commentary shift prompted several wrestling broadcasters, many former colleagues, to weigh in on the situation.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T didn’t mince words about his feelings toward Graves’ public reaction. “We’re not cool, not cool at all—I didn’t like the tweet. I didn’t tell him I didn’t like it, but I’m sure there perhaps will come a time when I might say it,” Booker stated.

Despite the controversy, longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole expressed hope for Graves’ WWE future while acknowledging his talents. “He’s an unbelievable commentator,” Cole said. “I hope he stays with us, because he’s one of the best.”

Wrestling commentary legend Jim Ross supported WWE’s decision, suggesting that Pat McAfee’s broader appeal justified the move. “Would you trade Pat McAfee and his massive broadcast platform for Corey Graves? I wouldn’t, to be honest,” Ross remarked.

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman offered perspective based on his own experiences, noting that such changes are commonplace in wrestling broadcasting. Coachman emphasized that many top commentators, including Jim Ross and Michael Cole, have experienced similar role adjustments throughout their careers, and encouraged Graves to embrace whatever position he’s given in the company.