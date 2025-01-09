WWE’s Cathy Kelly Among Thousands Displaced by LA Wildfires

WWE star Cathy Kelly has revealed that she’s one of the thousands who have been affected by the Los Angeles wildfire disaster.

The broadcast star revealed the news while replying to a X post showing the destruction caused by the wildfire. Kelly revealed that she’s one of the people who have had to evacuate their homes due to it:

“Friends have lost homes, countless more displaced—witnessing the LA fires and devastation they’re continuing to leave behind is beyond heartbreaking. Just evacuated my own home. I can’t even begin to comprehend or put into words this feeling”

just evacuated my own home. i can't even begin to comprehend or put into words this feeling

A series of wildfires devasted the Los Angeles area on Tuesday fuelled by powerful winds and unusually dry conditions. As of Thursday, at least seven people had been killed by the fires while more than a thousand structures have been destroyed.

More than 180,000 people have been under evacuation orders while more than 100,000 people have had to evacuate their homes. So far, the fires have reportedly burned an area equal to 17,200 acres or almost 27 square miles.

The real scope of damages can not be realized fully until the fires have been contained completely. You can check out a Washinton post guide on how to help victims and how to find help if you’ve been affected here.