Cathy Kelley might be getting ready for a new role in WWE.

The beloved ring announcer first joined WWE in 2016. She left the company in 2020 but was brought back in 2023, and Kelley has been a part of the main roster broadcasting team ever since.

While Cathy does her job perfectly, she also seems to have reached the ceiling of where she could go as a ring announcer and perhaps this is why the female star is looking for a change.

According to PWInsider, Cathy Kelley has been training at the WWE Performance Center recently. She has been taking part in the promo classes and even learning a little in ring work. The purpose for this is not clear at the moment, but it’s possible that the company will use her as a manager in the future.

Though being a manager would likely mean turning heel for the announcer, which does not match with her current personality. Another possibility will be for her to get involved in storylines while continuing her curret role.

Kelley is often seen joking around about her relationship with Rhea Ripley on social media. Using her as inspiration for The Mami in a feud would make a lot of sense.

WWE allowing Cathy to explore the possibility is an interesting development as former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin had said that not getting the chance to explore the same option was one of the reasons behind her departure from the company last year.