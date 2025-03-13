Cedric Alexander Confirms First Post WWE Bookings

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander has been announced for a couple of indie dates in May and June following the end of his WWE run.

United Pro Wrestling revealed the first of Alexander’s booking on Twitter announcing that he’ll be making his debut for the promotion on May 10th.

Prestige Wrestling made a similar announcement confirming that the former Hurt Business member will be making an appearance at their June 1st event. The promotion confirmed that Alexander will be wrestling Trever Lee at the show being held in Los Angeles, CA:

BREAKING NEWS



Trevor Lee faces Cedric Alexander at UNIT3D!



Prestige x @WCProOfficial x @deadlockpro



June 1st, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

Vermont Hollywood

All Ages (bar with ID)



Tickets on-sale this Friday (March 14th) at 10:00 AM pacific time!



https://t.co/X4ED5z2aLA pic.twitter.com/sURW4SAi0i — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) March 12, 2025

The high-flying star was originally signed by WWE on fan demand following an impressive showing in his Cruiserweight Classic match against Kota Ibushi. He was assigned to the debuting Cruiserweight Division in 2016. He went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship from Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 34.

Cedric Alexander later found success as part of the Hurt Business faction as well. Teaming with Shelton Benjamin, he won the Raw tag team championships. He wasn’t used much after the end of the group however and he was unsurprisingly released from the company on February 7 this year.

There have been reports of people within AEW pushing for Alexander to be signed, especially as the Hurt Business has reunited in the company as Hurt Syndicate. So far however, there has been no solid update to indicate that Tony Khan is interested in bringing the former Champion in.