Cedric Alexander Received Death Threats Over Viral Wrestling Moment

Cedric Alexander has recalled getting death threats over a viral wrestling moment.

The Cruiserweight star spoke to Chris Van Vliet for his first post-WWE interview. He discussed things such as his first reaction to his release from the company, possible AEW signing, and more.

Since Candice LeRae made her WWE Raw debut tonight, let’s not forget the time she took a Lumbar Check from Cedric Alexander #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CwH8j3OMih — Bui Club (@BuiClub) September 27, 2022

During the interview, Cedric also talked about his finishing move, the Lumbar Check. Alexander recalled using the move on Candice LeRae during an indie show before either of them were signed to WWE. According to him LeRae sold the move so well that he actually received death threats over it when the moment went viral:

“The moment I got her up and threw in the air, if you’ve watched the viral clip of it. You hear someone go, ‘Oh no’, bang, and she flies over my head by the rope. And I’m like, I just killed Candice. All right, moving on to the next part. And then I wake up the next morning. It’s viral on Twitter and millions and millions of views, I got death threats. Yeah, people thought I killed Candice. People legit thought I killed Candice.”

Cedric Alexander had multiple encounters with Candice LeRae in the independent circuit before their WWE signing. The match he’s talking about took place at the AIW Absolution X event in July 2015, where both the wrestling veterans competed in a Six Way Scramble for the promotion.

Apart from this, the former Cruiserweight Champion revealed the origin of the Lumber Check. He noted that the move was inspired by lumbar intrusion used by the Sub-Zero character in Mortal Kombat. According to Alexander, he came up with the name while brainstorming for ideas with his wife Big Swole.