Cedric Alexander Reveals Immediate Reaction To WWE Release

Cedric Alexander has revealed his first thoughts on his WWE release.

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. He talked about things such as potentially joining the Hurt Syndicate in AEW, his relationship with Triple H and more.

During the interview, Alexander also discussed how he was not surprised when the call for his release came in last month. According to him, he kept his mindset positive, looking at it as a loss of job but not as a loss of his career:

“So I immediately thought to myself when I was released, I was like, Okay, that’s a job. Wrestling is my career. I may be out of a job, but I still have a career.”

You Just Move On: Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander also recalled how fellow WWE alumni Mustafa Ali helped keep him positive. Ali, who had a similar journey in WWE before his 2023 release, has become an independent wrestling sensation since then.

The former Hurt Business member revealed that Ali called him as soon as he heard the news, giving him advice for post-WWE career:

“All thanks to [Mustafa] Ali, he’s one of the guys that called me within the hour of me being released and was immediately like, hey dude, it’s all good. Just being super positive as you know Ali is, but yeah man, it sucked because it’s a dream job. It’s one of those jobs that I’m a kid and I’m like oh my god, I’m gonna wrestle for WWE. Then when it ends, it just ends. You just move on.”

The former champion noted that he expected himself to be angry upon his release, but he actually felt like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.