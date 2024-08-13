Chad Gable On The Wyatt Sicks, Shorty G, Kurt Angle Comparisons

WWE RAW Superstar Chad Gable recently sat down with the Insight podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Gable re-signed with WWE earlier this year and has been a prominent player on Monday Night Raw throughout 2024.

On The Wyatt Sicks

As of late, Gable has run afoul of the Wyatt Sicks and was seen motionless and bleeding from the head when the group arrived on the main roster. This led some to joke that Gable had been killed off. On the podcast, Gable said the reaction from fans was “insane” and recalled a young fan approaching him about being ‘killed’ while at church.

“He’s like ‘Where did it [the wound] go?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I mean, I fixed it bud, I went to the hospital and stuff, it was bad.’ And he’s like ‘What did they do to you?’ I’m like, ‘You’ll have to tune in tomorrow night.'”

On Bray Wyatt

The Wyatt Sicks is obviously inspired heavily by Bray Wyatt who tragically passed away in August of last year. Gable recalled working with the the three-time WWE World Champion upon joining WWE’s main roster in 2016.

“I learned a lot from Bray in that time and just gained the utmost respect for him. Because he’s one of those guys that when he speaks his mind or gives you feedback you listen. Nothing he says feels like he’s just saying it.”

On Not Having A Bad Match

Gable has been commended among fans and his peers as a reliable athlete who is seemingly incapable of having a bad match. This “feather in my cap” is one Gable takes immense pride in as he intends to give his best no matter his position.

“[A match] could only be like 90 seconds or two minutes at times. Some people might write that off and be like, well, it’s just a two-minute match, let’s just go do it. It’s like no, man, I have two minutes tonight, let’s see just how good we can make two minutes.”

On Kurt Angle Comparisons

With a background in Olympic wrestling and an unbridled intensity in the ring, Gable has often found himself being compared to Kurt Angle. Speaking on the podcast, Gable said it was an “honor” to have his name mentioned alongside WWE’s first Olympic Gold Medalist.

“Kurt is the man dude, he’s been so cool. throughout everything we’ve done with him. I got to wrestle him, which was insane.”

On Shorty G

In 2019, Gable’s character was dramatically changed and much was made of his height. The unpopular changes also saw Gable’s name be changed to Shorty G, a name change that on-screen was presented as Gable’s own idea. The storyline came at a “low point” for Gable, who at the time was desperate for any opportunity on WWE TV. Thankfully, Gable’s time as Shorty G would end, and he believes it showed WWE that he was a team player.

“I did the most I could with it. I think what it showed was that I am willing to contribute in whatever manner, if it’s down here, or up here, I’m willing to contribute whatever I can and whatever is asked of me.”

On Not Holding Singles Gold

For all his years with WWE, Gable has yet to hold a singles championship, a fact alluded to during his IC Title pursuit and feud with GUNTHER. The Olympian is hopeful that singles gold will soon be his and is disappointed that it didn’t happen during his program with Sami Zayn.