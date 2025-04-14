Championship Not Expected To Be Defended At WWE WrestleMania

WWE will present the WrestleMania 41 premium live event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Despite a stacked card, one title is not currently scheduled to be on the line at the show.

Fightful Select reports that United States Champion Chelsea Green is not currently planned for WrestleMania. Fans observed on Friday that Green was not among the champions advertised when the cards were announced.

According to the report, sources indicated that she was not scheduled for the show late last week. It was reiterated that as of this past weekend, there were no plans for her involvement. While a last-minute segment or skit remains possible, sources consistently stated otherwise in the preceding two inquiries.

The first night of WrestleMania is set to feature Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in the main event. Other prominent matches include WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, and WWE United States Champion LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu.

Night two’s main event will showcase Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena. The other top matches slated for the second night include WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a Fatal Four Way Match, and Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight.