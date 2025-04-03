Charlotte Flair Addresses Accusations of ‘Burying’ Tiffany Stratton Ahead of WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair has responded to accusations that she attempted to “bury” WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton during their recent split-screen promo on SmackDown.

The segment, which aired on March 21, 2025, sparked controversy when Flair appeared to improvise lines that Stratton wasn’t prepared to respond to, creating an awkward exchange that left the champion looking outmatched.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Daily Mail, Flair rejected the notion that she was trying to teach Stratton a lesson, instead framing the interaction as her simply performing at the level expected of someone of her caliber.

“It’s great that you said ‘teach her a lesson’ – I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol,” Flair explained.

Looking Toward WrestleMania 41

Flair, who earned her championship opportunity by winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble in her return from injury, expressed confidence heading into her WrestleMania match against Stratton.

“This is a similar situation. I am going to be as good as everyone thinks I am, and now I feel like I’m even that much better because 2024 did kick my ass and it did give me the clarity and it did light the spark, like no, my career is on my time and I’m coming for everything. I’ve done my homework,” Flair stated.

The second-generation superstar concluded with a confident declaration about the upcoming event:

“WrestleMania is the easy part for me. WrestleMania is my domain.”

Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 this weekend, though which night the match will take place has not yet been confirmed.