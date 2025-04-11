Screenshot
Charlotte Flair Attacks Tiffany Stratton in Parking Lot Before Smackdown

by Michael Reichlin

Charlotte Flair took matters into her own hands just days before WrestleMania 41, attacking Tiffany Stratton in a surprise parking lot confrontation ahead of Friday’s SmackDown.

Footage of the incident surfaced online shortly before the show went on the air, showing Flair ambushing Stratton in a heated physical exchange. The surprise attack further intensifies their rivalry as both Superstars prepare to square off on the grand stage next weekend.

With only one episode of SmackDown left before WrestleMania, the animosity between Flair and Stratton is at an all-time high heading into their much-anticipated showdown.

