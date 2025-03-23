Charlotte Flair Competes At First WWE Live Event Since December 2023

Charlotte Flair is back doing what she does best, performing in front of a WWE live crowd. Flair returned to in-ring action at WWE’s Road to WrestleMania live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 22. Flair’s victory over Piper Niven inside the SSE Arena marked her first time competing at a live event since December 2023. On X, fka Twitter, Flair reacted to her live-event return.

Tonight, was my first live event match since December 2023. Felt sooo good to be back. Thank you #WWEBelfast for WOOOOing & BOOing ? pic.twitter.com/U67pBAPQPl — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 22, 2025

Though Flair has competed on televised WWE programming this year, including her historic Royal Rumble match victory, this was her first live event win since returning from her injury. Prior to this week, Flair’s previous live event match had come on December 3, 2023, where she lost to then-Women’s Champion IYO SKY in Newark, Delaware.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, this return to the house show grind comes at the perfect time as she prepares to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Whether it’s Flair or Stratton who stand tall in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in April 2025, fans can expect a war between two of the very best women in WWE today.