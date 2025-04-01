Charlotte Flair: If It Happens, I Look Forward To Creating More Magic At WWE Evolution 2

Charlotte Flair has expressed her eagerness to participate in a potential Evolution 2 event, following recent reports from WrestleVotes and PWN indicating WWE’s plans for a second all-women’s pay-per-view this summer.

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, Flair conveyed her anticipation for the event, highlighting her desire to create another memorable match should WWE proceed with its rumored plans.

“One of my favourite matches is from the first evolution. Becky Lynch, last woman standing. One of my top three favourite matches.There’s always rumours that it’s happening, so until it happens, I can’t say yet because we don’t know. Y’all are the ones with the scoop! No, I mean, I think it’d be great if we have it. But I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on. The magic that I created on the first one, if it comes to fruition, I look forward to creating more magic on Evolution 2.”

The first-ever Evolution event, held on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, marked a significant milestone for women’s professional wrestling. This groundbreaking pay-per-view featured a compelling lineup of matches, culminating in a headline bout between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey, solidifying its place in wrestling history. The event’s success underscored the growing prominence of women’s wrestling within WWE and the industry as a whole.

Recent reports suggest that WWE is exploring the possibility of hosting a second Evolution premium live event on July 5th at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, it’s important to note that these plans remain preliminary. Sources have indicated that the schedule is still subject to change, and the event is currently in the developmental phase. This uncertainty highlights the fluid nature of event planning within WWE.