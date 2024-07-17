Charlotte Flair Sends Message To Roxanne Perez: “We Will Meet In The Ring One Day”

Former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is certain that she will share the ring with the current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

During the latest edition of NXT, Roxanne Perez name-dropped several popular female wrestlers including Charlotte Flair. Perez boasted that no one in the world is on her level. ‘The Queen’ took to her X account and responded to Perez. She told Perez to continue doing her thing and said that she was sure that they would cross paths in the future.

Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I'm sure of it. 🔥#WWENXT 🖤 https://t.co/FkMm0TpsaL — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 17, 2024

Roxanne Perez has been on top of the women’s division on NXT. She recently retained her title over Lola Vice at NXT Heatwave. Her next title defense will take place against Chase U’s Thea Hail at NXT Great American Bash.

Charlotte Flair’s absence from WWE

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair will star in an upcoming indie horror/thriller movie, You Lose You Die. In the past, Flair has also worked outside WWE. Her movie debut took place when she starred as Heather Rockrear in Psych: The Movie in 2017. It is a spin-off of the popular show about fake psychic investigator. Flair has also starred as herself in the remake of Punky Brewster with fellow WWE wrestler Alexa Bliss.

Charlotte Flair has been on the shelf as she is recuperating. Last year, she suffered significant knee injury including tears to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The 14-time Women’s Champion has been working hard to make her comeback to the ring. While she is expected to be out for at least 9 months, there is a huge possibility that she might be back ahead of schedule.