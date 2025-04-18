Charlotte Flair: We Need More Women’s Stories And Main Events

Charlotte Flair has weighed in on the rumors of WWE Evolution II coming in 2025.

Reports indicate that WWE is planning a second edition of their all-women’s pay-per-view event on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, these plans are still considered tentative and subject to change. The original Evolution took place in October 2018 and was the first of its kind for the company.

Flair commented on these rumors while being interviewed by Denise Salcedo. Although uncertain if it will come to fruition, she expressed a strong desire for WWE Evolution 2 to become a reality.

However, she emphasized the importance of consistently featuring more women in headlining matches and top storylines.

Flair stated, “I really don’t know. I hope it does. I hear all these rumors. I mean, it’s been a couple of years, so I think it would be a good time to [do it]. But I think, really, it’s just more about having more women’s storylines and more women’s main events. So, whether we have Evolution II or not, I think, overall, we need that regardless.”

Flair is slated to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Title at WrestleMania 41 (Saturday) from Las Vegas, Nevada.