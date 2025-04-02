WWE Champion Chelsea Green Clashes with Val Venis Over Transgender Support

WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green is here to support the LGBTQ+ community, no matter what Val Venis may have to say. On X, Green shared her support for transgender people during transgender day of visibility with a tongue-in-cheek dig at WWE rival Michin.
While countless fans were pleased to see Green make such a public display of support, Val Venis was not happy. The former WWE star complained that Green supporting trans people is part of what has driven him from wrestling. Venis, who played an adult film star for much of his wrestling career, argued that Green being okay with transgender people demonstrated a “lack of moral engagement.”
Venis would later respond, arguing that he is being vilified by being labeled as transphobic, bigoted, or hateful. Venis went as far as to claim that such labels “takes a nuke to the foundations of any meaningful dialogue.” In response, Green rejected a claim by Venis that her support for LGBTQ+ people was anything to do with politics. She also argued that unlike her, Venis would “love to take this time to further push your political agenda.”
Venis may act like him being labeled as transphobic is an unfair slur to shut down debate, but his actions certainly fit the term according to many. In 2020, Venis mocked Nyla Rose following her AEW Women’s World Championship victory and has often taken aim at the wrestler. In 2024, Venis said that showing any kind of support to trans people was “affirming evil.” He insinuated that trans people would be sent to hell and that Cody Rhodes was a tool of Satan because he posed with a trans flag with a lucky fan. While Venis may want to pretend that him being labeled hateful is coming from out of the blue, there’s no shortage of examples.
For Chelsea Green, supporting trans people isn’t some ‘gimmick’ for poticial theater, but is a matter that hits home for the ‘Hot Mess.’ When a ‘fan’ claimed that Green must have only thought about things for seconds before throwing her weight behind trans rights, Green shared that she’s been thinking for a lot longer than that as she has family and loved ones who are trans.
Venis’ career in the ring is long over and today, he is known for his comments on social media, including a brief ban from X. As for Green, she will continue to represent WWE as Women’s U.S. Champion and won’t let anyone, especially not Val Venis, dictate who she is going to show support for.