WWE Champion Chelsea Green Clashes with Val Venis Over Transgender Support

WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green is here to support the LGBTQ+ community, no matter what Val Venis may have to say. On X, Green shared her support for transgender people during transgender day of visibility with a tongue-in-cheek dig at WWE rival Michin.

While countless fans were pleased to see Green make such a public display of support, Val Venis was not happy. The former WWE star complained that Green supporting trans people is part of what has driven him from wrestling. Venis, who played an adult film star for much of his wrestling career, argued that Green being okay with transgender people demonstrated a “lack of moral engagement.”

It’s so unfortunate that instead of simply scrolling past, you chose to quote-tweet me, knowing it would invite your followers to pile on. You were fully aware of what you were doing— encouraging harassment towards me and towards the LGBTQ+ community. Fortunately, neither your… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 1, 2025

Venis would later respond, arguing that he is being vilified by being labeled as transphobic, bigoted, or hateful. Venis went as far as to claim that such labels “takes a nuke to the foundations of any meaningful dialogue.” In response, Green rejected a claim by Venis that her support for LGBTQ+ people was anything to do with politics. She also argued that unlike her, Venis would “love to take this time to further push your political agenda.”

Val, I've been holding back from responding with the same level of hostility you've shown, but since you keep tagging me, I'll say this and I won’t be responding again:

I’m Canadian—I can’t even vote. So when I speak about human rights, I’m not talking about politics; I’m talking… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 2, 2025

Venis may act like him being labeled as transphobic is an unfair slur to shut down debate, but his actions certainly fit the term according to many. In 2020, Venis mocked Nyla Rose following her AEW Women’s World Championship victory and has often taken aim at the wrestler. In 2024, Venis said that showing any kind of support to trans people was “affirming evil.” He insinuated that trans people would be sent to hell and that Cody Rhodes was a tool of Satan because he posed with a trans flag with a lucky fan. While Venis may want to pretend that him being labeled hateful is coming from out of the blue, there’s no shortage of examples.

Keep AFFIRMING evil into the minds of the fans that pay for your paycheck @CodyRhodes. Why do you hate your fans so much that you would fool them into never realizing their own salvation? pic.twitter.com/BdzybmfTNV — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) February 20, 2024

For Chelsea Green, supporting trans people isn’t some ‘gimmick’ for poticial theater, but is a matter that hits home for the ‘Hot Mess.’ When a ‘fan’ claimed that Green must have only thought about things for seconds before throwing her weight behind trans rights, Green shared that she’s been thinking for a lot longer than that as she has family and loved ones who are trans.

I hate to break it to you but not only have I shared locker rooms with all genders, I’ve also shared bathrooms. So no, I wouldn’t give a f*ck.

In fact, I’ve got family members that are trans so I’ve given not just 10 seconds of thought to this, but close to 30 years and 10… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 31, 2025

Venis’ career in the ring is long over and today, he is known for his comments on social media, including a brief ban from X. As for Green, she will continue to represent WWE as Women’s U.S. Champion and won’t let anyone, especially not Val Venis, dictate who she is going to show support for.