Chelsea Green Hits Back At Accusation Of Leaking Misinformation

Chelsea Green is biting back at the claim that she has spread rumors and misinformation surrounding some of WWE’s female Superstars. In March 2025, it was reported that Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler had an issue in 2024 resulting in an altercation backstage.

Following her return at Elimination Chamber, Cargill released a promo video on March 2, 2025, where she stated, “There are wolves in the shape of women all around me.” This statement reportedly did not sit well with several WWE talents. On X, Green shared a post addressing the situation.

Damn the least you could do is tag me so I get some followers!!!! These coworker WOLVES had to show me this tweet!!!!!!

Still me tho: pic.twitter.com/QJLUz6z8bb — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 8, 2025

In an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, more reports came to light about the Cargill situation. When a user on X said Green had been leaking “rumors and misinformation,” the WWE Women’s United States Champion responded.

Amanda, plz (and I’m trying to say this as kindly as I can) fck right off unless you are here and know what you are talking about. You and the rest of these internet trolls who deem someone guilty without any INFORMATION are the problem… and that’s on “misinformation”. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 15, 2025

Green’s strong reaction constrasts with her usual comedic character fans have grown fond of on WWE TV, demonstrating that she will not take the accusation lightly. Cargill’s reported backstage issues have not made it to WWE TV. Instead, the Storm has been focused on seeking revenge on Naomi and has a match against Liv Morgan confirmed for next week.

As for Green, she will defend her Women’s U.S. Championship against Sol Ruca on the February 18, edition of WWE NXT. On the February 14, SmackDown, Zelina Vega showed interest in taking the title from Green. Vega will battle Pipen Niven on the February 21, show, and a win could put the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner in line for a title shot.