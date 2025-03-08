Chelsea Green Is ‘Chick Foley’ With Cactus Jack Tribute

Chelsea Green proved that she’s ‘hardcore’ by channeling Mick Foley during the March 7, edition of WWE SmackDown. Ahead of her Women’s United States Championship Street Fight with Michin, Green paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Not only did Green tape her fists like The Micker, but she wore his signature flannel and a Cactus Jack Dead or Alive shirt, albeit with a Chelsea twist.

On X, Green shared a clip of her match and gave herself a fun, new nickname.

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s Chick Foley https://t.co/QA7EKGGIlJ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 8, 2025

Green retained her title against Michin, once again under controversial circumstances. Just as Michin appeared poised to win, a hooded figure pulled Green from the ring. This person was revealed to be Alba Fyre, who planted Michin with a Canadian Destroyer, allowing Green to get the win.

Fyre’s U.S. Flag pinned to her collar, as well as her post-match salute, certainly teases that she will be the next member of Green’s ‘cabinet.’ While there’s some irony that all three members of this American President-inspired group aren’t from the U.S., Green may be champion for a long time to come now she has another ally on her side.