Chelsea Green on Missing WrestleMania: ‘Proud of the Girls’ But Disappointed

Despite fan campaigns calling for the Women’s United States Championship to be featured at WWE’s biggest event of the year, champion Chelsea Green found herself without a match on the WrestleMania 41 card. Speaking with Adrian Hernandez for Unlikely during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, Green addressed the situation with remarkable professionalism while reflecting on her journey to WWE success.

“I felt the want and the need for these titles to be on the show. I wanted them to be on the show, but at the end of the day, you know, we only have so many hours and so many spots on the card,” Green explained, acknowledging the reality of WWE’s premier event’s time constraints.

While clearly disappointed about missing wrestling’s biggest stage, Green showed solidarity with her colleagues who did make the card.

“I think that the women that were on the show did an amazing job of representing all of us. So, although I’m upset and I wish I could have been on it, I’m really proud of the girls.”

From NWA to WWE: A Decade-Long Journey

The interview also provided Green an opportunity to reflect on her remarkable career journey, which included a stint in NWA in 2017 alongside several wrestlers who have since become major stars, including LA Knight, Eddie Kingston, and Thunder Rosa.

“I honestly reflect on this whole journey like once a week because I’m so grateful to be here, have this championship, be a part of WWE,” Green shared. “It’s everything I ever wanted when I got into wrestling.”

What makes Green’s perspective particularly compelling is her appreciation for the indirect path that ultimately led to her current championship status.

“I wanted so badly 10 years ago to be here, but now it makes it special that I’m here because I went through all those companies and opponents and you know, the journey was just hard and I love that for me.”

Championship Status and Fan Connection

As the first-ever Women’s United States Champion, Green’s absence from WrestleMania 41 has raised questions about the championship’s positioning within WWE’s hierarchy. However, her positive outlook and team-first attitude demonstrate why she’s become a fan favorite beyond her in-ring capabilities.

Green concluded the interview with a message to her fanbase, whom she affectionately refers to as her “harvest”:

“If you want to be a part of my secret harvest, we do not discriminate. Honey, you are in. You are hired. As long as you are secretary of slaying, you’re in. We love you all.”

While her championship wasn’t defended on wrestling’s grandest stage this year, Green’s journey and perspective offer an inspiring reminder about perseverance in professional wrestling’s increasingly competitive landscape.