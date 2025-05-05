Chelsea Green Signs New Multi-Year WWE Contract

Chelsea Green has officially signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE, significantly extending her tenure beyond her previous deal that was set to expire in 2025. (via Fightful Select)

Since returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Green has established herself as one of WWE’s most distinctive personalities. She made history in December 2024 by defeating Michin to become the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion, adding to her previous accomplishment of capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville in July 2023.

Her championship reign has been impressive, establishing herself as the longest-reigning Women’s US Champion with over 110 days and a record four successful title defenses by early April 2025. However, her reign ended on April 25, 2025, when she lost to Zelina Vega on SmackDown following WrestleMania 41.

Green’s character work has made her a standout performer. After winning the US Championship, she embraced the gimmick of America’s “head of state,” with Piper Niven as her bodyguard in what was dubbed the “Secret Hervice.” Along with Alba Fyre, this group has evolved into “The Green Regime” stable.

Green has described feeling empowered in her current WWE role: “In this run, WWE basically said, ‘Here you go. We are releasing the reins,'” which she called “the most empowering thing.”

With this new contract extension secured, fans can look forward to plenty more of Green’s unique brand of entertainment in the years ahead.