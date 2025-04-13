Chelsea Green Files Appeal Against SmackDown Countout Loss

Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green isn’t taking her recent countout loss to Zelina Vega lying down. During the April 11, edition of WWE SmackDown, Green came up short as she did not get back in the ring before the count of ten. The result gave Vega the win, seemingly putting her in line for a future Women’s United States Championship opportunity.

Chelsea Green ha perdido por Count Out ante Zelina Vega. What. #SmackDown



(casi me explota el PC y he no he podido ver nada, perdón xd) pic.twitter.com/JfFvEqJMDJ — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 12, 2025

Now, Green has filed litigation and intends to nullify or reverse the decision of the match. In her filing, NXT’s resident lawyer Luca Cruisifino lambasts the “questionable and competitively unjust” count from the official. Crusifino also argues that the count was delivered with “undue haste” and in “clear violation” of a WWE by law demanding that counts “must be delivered at a steady and impartial tempo.”

Interestingly, Green may have a case, as it’s been reported that her match was not supposed to end this way. It is believed that Green did not realise that throwing Vega in the ring would not break up the count, and instead spent time playing up to the crowd and bickering with commentary. On Instagram, Wade Barrett encouraged Green to look into Joe Tessitore as a distracting factor, adding that his broadcast colleague was “incredibly unprofessional.”

While this match didn’t go as intended, Green is once again making the most of the opportunity presented to her. Whether Green’s appeal is successful or not, the Women’s United States Champion isn’t making things easy for WWE’s referees.