Chris Jericho Comments On John Cena Announcing His Retirement Tour

Pro wrestling veteran Chris Jericho feels that fans have a great time ahead of them as John Cena announced his farewell tour before hanging up his boots.

Chris Jericho recently made an appearance on McGuire on Wrestling podcast and he was asked to share his insights on Cena’s retirement tour. It was mentioned to the former WWE star that Cena’s retirement means he has outlasted the 16-time World Champion. While Jericho agreed, he reckoned that John Cena always had a great connection with his fans and it’s an amazing way to end his career.

“My career is already longer than John Cena’s. No, I mean it’s great. John’s always had a great love for wrestling and he’s got a great connection with the fans, so I think it’s a cool way to go about it.”

‘The Learning Tree’ is certain that Cena will be focused on ensuring that the retirement plans turn out well and he believes fans will enjoy watching Cena back in the squared circle for his final run. He said:

“People know that this is it, and John’s not the type of guy to say anything lightly, so I’m sure he’s been focused on this and working with the company to make sure it’s right. I’m sure it’s going to be a really great year-and-a-half for Cena fans and for John Cena himself.”

John Cena’s retirement

‘The Leader of Cenation’ made his surprise return during last Saturday’s WWE Money In The Bank PLE at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. He shocked the fans when he announced that he decided to hang up his boots next year. He didn’t specify when and where he would compete in his final match.

However, he made it clear that next year will be his last time competing at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania. During the post-show press conference, he further shared details of his upcoming farewell tour.