John Cena Unveils Details of His 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena wants to take fans on a ride they won’t forget next year. In a revealing press conference following Saturday’s WWE’s Money in the Bank show from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, the wrestling icon shared a lot of details about his upcoming retirement tour, marking the end of his illustrious in-ring career.

Cena announced that his final run will span the entire year. “If everything goes to plan, I’ll be wrestling from January to December,” Cena stated.

He also confirmed that this retirement is definitive. “A lot of sports entertainment retirements are dishonest. I’m done. This is it,” Cena asserted, adding, “If you ever wanted to be part of this, now is the time to get on board.”

Remaining Part of the WWE Family

Cena joked that his iconic ring attire – the jorts and colorful t-shirts that have become synonymous with his character – will be retiring alongside him. He also made it clear that post-retirement, he won’t be involved in physical aspects of the shows, ruling out appearances as a guest referee.

However, fans can take solace in knowing that Cena’s association with WWE isn’t ending completely. He expressed his desire to remain part of the WWE family for years to come, albeit in a different capacity. “I’m passionate about wrestling and still yell at the screen while watching. I have wisdom I want to pass along,” he explained.

Ending on a Historic Note

Cena’s retirement tour isn’t born out of necessity due to injury, as is often the case in professional wrestling. Instead, it’s a conscious decision driven by gratitude. “This is not a bad thing. This is a great thing,” Cena emphasized, highlighting his appreciation for the opportunity to bid farewell on his own terms.

As Cena’s legendary career draws to a close, he’s not content to simply ride off into the sunset. Cena expressed interest in pursing a 17th world championship, indicating his final year will be anything but predictable.