CM Punk Confirms He’s Not Ready for WWE Return

CM Punk has confirmed he won’t be returning for the upcoming May 5th episode of Monday Night Raw in Omaha, telling fans he needs more recovery time following the fallout of WrestleMania 41.

During an Instagram Live stream on Saturday, when asked about appearing on the May 5th Raw, Punk directly addressed his absence stating, “Brother, I had one week off—I need more.” This confirmation comes after fans have been eager to see the “Second City Saint” return to television.

Punk’s last WWE appearance was on the April 21st edition of Monday Night Raw, where he and Roman Reigns were attacked by Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker.

The assault follows Heyman’s betrayal of Punk at WrestleMania 41, which set up what appears to be a long-term storyline between these parties.

With Punk extending his time away from WWE programming, fans will need to be patient about when he'll return to continue his feud with Heyman's faction. The timeline for his comeback remains uncertain, but the storyline clearly has significant unfinished business to address when he does return.