CM Punk Eyes Second WrestleMania Main Event to Silence Critics

CM Punk finally has a WrestleMania main event to his name, but now the Best in the World is ready for more. During an Instagram Live, a fan asked Punk if he believes another WrestleMania main event will come. Punk responded by saying he’s confident it’ll happen, adding that he’s “Gotta hit night two for all those people that move the goalposts.”

“Gotta hit Night 2 for all those people that move the goal posts” pic.twitter.com/kA6zzzRDfR — Teffo (@Teffo_01) May 3, 2025

Punk’s comments are a response to many criticizing the notion that Punk main evented WrestleMania this year. Some have argued that, despite WrestleMania now being a two-night event, only the match that headlines the show’s second night is a ‘true’ main event. If so, that would mean Punk is back to never headlining the Showcase of the Immortals.

Whether Punk headlines WrestleMania’s second night remains to be seen. With Punk set to turn 47 this year though, the clock is ticking for the Best in the World.