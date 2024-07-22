Fans of CM Punk can now showcase their love for his dog Larry, thanks to WWE Shop’s latest merchandise line featuring the charming pup. WWE Shop currently has two Larry-centric shirts for sale as seen in the images below.

Both shirts cost $32.99 (not including shipping) and range in sizes from small to 3XL. Larry has now stepped foot (or rather, paw) in the history books as the first WWE pet to have their own line of shirts.

Larry The Dog

Larry gets his name from Larry Talbot, the titular Wolf Man of the iconic 1941 Universal Monsters film and its subsequent sequels. While Larry has yet to appear on WWE TV alongside Punk, Drew McIntyre took aim at the “stupid-looking dog” during a June 2024 edition of RAW. The Scottish Warrior ridiculed CM Punk for wearing a bracelet with the name of his dog and wife, which earned a loud “Larry” chant from the Indianapolis crowd.

A WWE t-shirt isn’t the only way to show your Larry fandom, as he was recently immortalized as an action figure. Larry and Punk are part of a new line of wrestling figures created by Zombie Sailor’s Toys as part of their Heels and Faces line. AEW also released their own Larry shirt during Punk’s time with the company though it is no longer available to purchase.

CM Punk has been announced for tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW, which will serve as the penultimate RAW before SummerSlam 2024. Fans are eager to hear what Punk has to say on tonight’s show and where his deeply personal feud with Drew McIntyre will go next.

