WWE Raw Preview (7/22): CM Punk Returns

Catch Monday’s episode of WWE Raw live on the USA Network from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With SummerSlam just two weeks away, the storylines we’ve seen building over the past several months are about to culminate at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3.

Confirmed matches and segments for tonight’s Raw include:

- Advertisement -

CM Punk Returns: Punk and Drew McIntyre have been embroiled in one of the most intense rivalries of the year. We’re hoping Punk announces his triceps tear from January’s Royal Rumble has healed and challenges McIntyre to a match at SummerSlam.

Punk and Drew McIntyre have been embroiled in one of the most intense rivalries of the year. We’re hoping Punk announces his triceps tear from January’s Royal Rumble has healed and challenges McIntyre to a match at SummerSlam. Singles Match: Sonya Deville vs. Lyra Valkyria

Sonya Deville vs. Lyra Valkyria Six-Man Tag Team Match: Xavier Woods, Otis & Akira Tozawa vs. The Final Testament

Check out our WWE News section for more updates.

WWE Raw Results from Last Week

Last week’s WWE Raw (July 15, 2024) from Dayton, Ohio saw several key developments:

Rhea Ripley’s Return: Ripley blamed Liv Morgan for her absence and challenged her to a Women’s World Championship match at SummerSlam.

Ripley blamed Liv Morgan for her absence and challenged her to a Women’s World Championship match at SummerSlam. Damian Priest-Gunther: Damian Priest confronted Gunther and later defeated Braun Strowman, with Gunther failing to ambush him afterward.

Damian Priest confronted Gunther and later defeated Braun Strowman, with Gunther failing to ambush him afterward. Drew McIntyre’s Suspension: McIntyre’s segment led to further suspension and intervention from Seth Rollins.

McIntyre’s segment led to further suspension and intervention from Seth Rollins. Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio amid interference involving Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio amid interference involving Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Intercontinental Championship Match: The match between Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov ended in chaos due to Bron Breakker’s interference.

What Happened After Last Week’s Raw With Sami Zayn & Ilja Dragunov