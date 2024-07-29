CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Timeline: Everything you need to know before WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre is an unlikely feud that has turned into one of the most engaging elements of WWE RAW over 2024, with both men blurring the lines of kayfabe and reality to build to their massive match at SummerSlam.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch every second of this big feud, then we’ve got you covered with this guide on the timeline of events that has led to SummerSlam 2024.

The Beginning: CM Punk’s Injury

CM Punk’s Return and Injury

CM Punk made a triumphant return to WWE in late November 2023, sparking excitement among fans as it felt like that something that would never come to pass, especially after his backstage issues in AEW.

However, during the Royal Rumble in January 2024, Drew McIntyre hit a Futureshock DDT that resulted in Punk suffering a torn triceps. This injury sidelined Punk but also sowed the seeds for the feud, which had somewhat started in December 2023 when McIntyre alluded to there being potential backstage upset at RAW if Punk signed with the show, saying that he should go to SmackDown instead.

Drew McIntyre’s Reaction

Following Punk’s injury, McIntyre didn’t hold back his disdain. On RAW, McIntyre infamously stated, “I prayed for this and it happened,” adding fuel to the fire of the feud that many weren’t expecting to see as part of Punk’s return.

His then attack on Punk’s injured arm solidified him as a top heel on RAW and gave Punk a reason to be off television to rehab his injury.

WrestleMania 40: The Turning Point

The rivalry reached new heights at WrestleMania 40. With Punk unable to compete due to his injury, McIntyre took the “opportunity” to step into the World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, which many expected to be Punk’s role before his injury in January.

Despite his injury, Punk somewhat inserted himself into the match by taking up a position at the commentary table. As McIntyre celebrated after taking the win against Seth Rollins, Punk struck.

Punk’s interference caused enough of a distraction to McIntyre to allow Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, who then beat Drew and robbed him of his World Championship moment in front of fans at a WrestleMania for the very first time.

McIntyre, who had walked the line between hero and villain up to that point, began a descent into a darker, more obsessive character.

Clash at the Castle: A Homecoming Spoiled

The next chapter in their saga unfolded at Clash at the Castle in Scotland, the Premium Live Event that took place in McIntyre’s home country.

With the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line, McIntyre seemed destined to claim victory in front of his countrymen against Damian Priest, the man who cashed in on him at WrestleMania 40.

However, Punk once again proved to be McIntyre’s nemesis, interfering in the match and costing the Scottish Warrior his chance at glory.

This moment was particularly poignant in the feud, as it not only denied McIntyre a championship victory but also robbed him of a career-defining moment in front of his home crowd, much like how he was screwed against Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle event in Wales.

Money in the Bank: Dreams Denied AGAIN

The Money in the Bank event provided yet another moment for Punk and McIntyre’s ongoing war.

McIntyre, having earned the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase, attempted to cash in for a championship opportunity earlier in the night cashed in during the match between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins.

However, Punk emerged to ensure that McIntyre’s efforts would be in vain, and his interference meant that Damian Priest would win the now triple threat match. It wasn’t just McIntyre that was scorned though, Rollins was visibly livid at Punk costing him the match, and it would lead on to the next beat of the storyline.

What else happened in this feud?

RAW Promo Segments

Throughout Punk’s recovery period, the rivalry between the two superstars continued to simmer, largely played out through social media exchanges and sporadic appearances by Punk.

These interactions served to keep the feud fresh in the minds of fans, even in the absence of physical confrontations.

Punk used every opportunity to needle McIntyre, taunting him about his failed championship attempts and questioning his ability to succeed at the highest level of WWE.

McIntyre, in turn, became increasingly unhinged in his responses, his character evolving into that of a man consumed by his hatred for Punk.

The Blurred Lines of Reality

One of the most intriguing aspects of the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre rivalry has been its ability to blur the lines between scripted storyline and genuine animosity.

Both men have a reputation for being outspoken and unafraid to voice their true feelings, leading to speculation among fans about how much of their feud is performance and how much is rooted in actual real-life tension.

This ambiguity has added an extra layer of intrigue to their interactions, with fans scrutinizing every word and action for hints of genuine emotion.

One of the most recent moments on X/Twitter that caused a huge stir online was the involvement of Jack Perry, the man that CM Punk fought backstage at AEW All In, with McIntyre posting an image of he and Perry stood together. McIntyre would later delete the tweet, adding further to fan speculation ahead of SummerSlam.

The SummerSlam Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins in the middle

It was revealed on the July 22 2024 episode of RAW that Seth Rollins, the man who has had issues with both men over the past year, will be the official for the contest.

Rivalry History Video

You can watch a full CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre rivalry history video below from WWE: