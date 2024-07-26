Drew McIntyre Deletes Photo With AEW’s Jack Perry

Drew McIntyre’s heel work has no boundaries when it comes to furthering his feud with CM Punk. The Scottish Warrior continued to wage mental war against his upcoming opponent for SummerSlam, bringing the actual Jack Perry into the mix.

Both AEW and WWE have a presence at the San Diego Comic Con this year and WWE’s side actually includes both McInytre and CM Punk. Drew sure had some cruel intentions in mind as he happened to cross paths with Perry who is just fresh off of nearly getting lit aflame at Blood & Guts the day before.

McIntyre made sure he didn’t miss getting a Kodak moment with Perry. To add further salt to the wound, Drew dipped into the words Perry had for Punk during ALL IN 2023 in his match against HOOK.

“It’s a real photo, cry us a river,” McIntyre wrote as he shared the photo. However, McIntyre either reconsidered his post or got word to take it down because he has removed it from his socials.

Drew McIntyre is a menace.



LMFAO



??? pic.twitter.com/Xuc1Gj9yaH — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 25, 2024

The history between Punk and Perry isn’t one of good nature as their is infamous footage behind the scenes where Punk scuffled with Perry after Jack decided to use real glass in his street fight battle with HOOK. AEW ALL IN 2023 ended up being Punk’s final appearance with the company as Tony Khan fired him the following weekend.

McIntyre will face CM Punk at SummerSlam but not without some added moderation as Seth Rollins will be the special guest referee.

