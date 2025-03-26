CM Punk Confronts Groping Fan After WWE Raw Incidents

The March 24, edition of WWE Raw aired from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and proved to be another exciting stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, one fan took things way too far, resulting in a tense situation after the broadcast.

In a dark match, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio beat The Judgment Day, represented by Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito. As the faces made their way to the back, Punk stopped to take a selfie. One female member of the crowd began grabbing at Punk’s shoulders who looked uncomfortable and recoiled. When Punk tried to take the picture again, the fan grabbed him again. Punk allegedly warned the fan that if she tried to cross the line again “I’m going to punch you in the face.”

Cody Rhodes faced a similar situation with the aforementioned fan who tried to grab his arms and the back of his neck. The Undisputed WWE Champion was visibly uncomfortable as he tried to continue to make the night special for other, more respectful fans.

These incidents show the ugly side to fame and how wrestlers deserve personal space and respect just like any other individual. With several reports of fans crossing the line, either at events or online, surfacing over the years, one can only hope that a time comes when these matters are a thing of the past.