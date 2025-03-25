CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & Rey Mysterio Form Dream Team After WWE Raw in Glasgow

The action at the March 24, 2025, edition of WWE Raw didn’t end when the show went off the air as the crowd in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro were treated to an epic six-man tag-team match. After the show went off the air, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teamed up to take on the Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito.

The match had plenty of post-show antics that demonstrated the fun, laid-back atmosphere when the cameras aren’t rolling. As Cody made his entrance, Punk jumped into the crowd and played the overexcuberant fan of the American Nightmare. A confrontation between CM Punk and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez before the match left Punk running in fear of the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

FULL DARK MATCH (Hard Cam Footage ?):



CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio vs Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito on Raw from Glasgow ??????? + post match speech ??? pic.twitter.com/GqnEr32Tq0 — Reigns Era (@ReignsXEra) March 25, 2025

Once the match got underway, these antics continued. Fans chanted for Punk just as the match began, prompting Rey to make a tag to the Best in the World. Once that happened, fans immediately began chanting for Cody, prompting Punk to make the tag to the American Nightmare. Completing the trifecta, fans then chanted for Rey Mysterio and the WWE Hall of Famer was tagged in.

The referee broke out a cartwheel to eject Morgan and Rodriguez and the trio of Punk, Mysterio, and Rhodes got the win after a trifecta of finishers on Carlito. After the match, the three spoke about competing in Glasgow while Rhodes and Punk paid tribute to Rey Mysterio.