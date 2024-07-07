Drew McIntyre Warns CM Punk, Hits Adam Pearce On MITB Post-Show

The frustrations of Drew McIntyre boiled to the surface after WWE Money in the Bank 2024, with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce paying the price.

During the show, McIntyre won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, and true to his word, decided to cash in on the very same night. McIntyre inserted himself in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately for the Scottish Warrior, CM Punk was around to ruin his cash in and Priest retained the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre Loses It

This is the third PLE that has seen Punk cost McIntyre the title, following on from WrestleMania 40 in April and last month’s Clash At The Castle: Scotland show in Glasgow. At the WWE Money in the Bank post-show, McIntyre was understandably frustrated by this latest setback. In a fiery outburst, McIntyre could be heard yelling “I know where your family lives” as referees tried to stop him from going further.

When Raw GM Adam Pearce tried to get involved, he earned an elbow from the Scottish Warrior. Wade Barrett tried to be the voice of reason as he understood that McIntyre is “pissed” but said hitting Pearce again would ensure McIntyre’s career would be over and he would never get a shot at CM Punk.

What’s Next?

All signs are pointing to a match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre which many have predicted will take place at SummerSlam 2024. If so, it’ll be Punk’s first match since the 2024 Royal Rumble where he suffered a triceps injury Drew has taken credit for. WWE SummerSlam will take place on August 3, from Cleveland, Ohio.