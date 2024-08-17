CM Punk Addresses Potential Steve Austin Dream Match At Fanatics Fest NYC

CM Punk is ready to throwdown with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, but believes it’ll be the Rattlesnake’s call as to if a match actually happens. Speaking on The Masked Man Show during Fanatics Fest NYC, Punk was asked about the long-speculated dream match with the WWE Hall of Famer.

“That would be up to Steve. It’s not up to me… It should’ve happened ten-plus years ago, but if he wants to go to sleep, he can call me.”

Punk didn’t stop there, adding that he thinks Austin had a “pretty good return” with his WrestleMania 38 main event victory over Kevin Owens. Punk went on to say that Austin may have buried his proverbial six-shooters in the Nevada desert, but if he wants to dig them up, Punk will be his “huckleberry.”

For years, it appeared that this dream match would be nothing but a dream given that Austin retired from in-ring competition in 2003. Just over a decade later, Punk would walk out of WWE, again dashing the hopes of fans eager to see the two lock horns. As history has taught us, never say never in wrestling, as this match now looks more likely than ever before.

