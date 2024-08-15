Guide to WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC (FFNYC)

The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC convention takes place August 16-18 from the Javitz Center in New York City. The first-ever ‘immersive sports festival’ brings together the biggest stars from WWE, the world’s top pro sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, NHL and more.
WWE is one of Fanatics strongest brand partners and will have a strong presence at this unprecedented event. WWE Superstars and Legends will participate in Photo Opportunity sessions, Autograph Sessions, stage shows and live podcasts.
Paul Heyman will grace Center Stage on a special edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast and Peter Rosenberg hosts the ‘WWE: Ring Revolutionaries’ panel with Jey Uso, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
WWE Talent Appearing
WWE Superstars and Legends appearing at Fanatics Fest NYC include:
- Bayley
- Bianca Belair
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Drew McIntyre
- Hulk Hogan
- Jade Cargill
- Jey Uso
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan
- Paul Heyman
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- The Miz
- Tiffany Stratton
Charlotte Flair was initially advertised, but is listed as cancellation.
Appearance Schedule
Saturday, August 17
Hulk Hogan
- Photo Op Session: 12-1:40 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Autograph Session: 1:40-3:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
Jey Uso
- Photo Op Session: 1-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Autograph Session: 2-3 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre
CM Punk
- The Masked Man Show 1-1:30 p.m. in Center Stage
- Autograph Session: 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Fanatics Live: 2:35-2:45 p.m. in Center Stage
- Photo Op Session: 2:45-3:45 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
Bianca Belair
- Autograph Session: 1-2 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Photo Op Session: 2-3 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre
Jade Cargill
- Autograph Session: 1-2 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Photo Op Session: 2-3 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre
Liv Morgan
- Fanatics Live: 2-2:30 p.m. in Center Stage
- Photo Op Session: 2:30-3:45 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Autograph Session: 3:45-4:45 p.m. in Autographing Zone
LA Knight
- Fanatics Live: 2:45-3:15 in Center Stage
- Autograph Session: 3:15-4:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Photo Op Session: 4:30-5:20 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
Tiffany Stratton
- Fanatics Live: 3:15-3:45 p.m. in Center Stage
- Photo Op Session: 4-5 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Autograph Session: 5-6 p.m. in Autographing Zone
Paul Heyman
- Not Sam Wrestling: 5-5:45 p.m. in Center Stage
Sunday, August 18
Cody Rhodes
- Autograph Session: 10-11:10 a.m. in Autographing Zone
- Fanatics Live: 11:15-11:25 a.m. in Center Stage
- Photo Op Session: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
Drew McIntyre
- The Masked Man Show: 10-10:30 a.m. in Center Stage
- Fanatics Live: 10:45-11 a.m. in Center Stage
- Autograph Session: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Photo Op Session: 12-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
Bayley
- Autograph Session: 10:15-11:15 a.m. in Autographing Zone
- Fanatics Live: 11:25-11:50 a.m. in Center Stage
- Photo Op Session: 12-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
Rhea Ripley
- Fanatics Live: 11:50 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Center Stage
- Autograph Session: 12:30-12:50 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Photo Op Session: 12:50-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Autograph Session: 2-2:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
The Miz
- Fanatics Live: 11-11:15 a.m. in Center Stage
- Autograph Session: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Photo Op Session: 1-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
Rey Mysterio
- Autograph Session: 1:15-2:15 p.m. in Autographing Zone
- Photo Op Session: 2:15-3:15 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
- Not Sam Wrestling: 3:15-4 p.m. in Center Stage
Visit Fanatics Events to purchase tickets and for more information.