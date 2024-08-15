Guide to WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC (FFNYC)

The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC convention takes place August 16-18 from the Javitz Center in New York City. The first-ever ‘immersive sports festival’ brings together the biggest stars from WWE, the world’s top pro sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, NHL and more.

WWE is one of Fanatics strongest brand partners and will have a strong presence at this unprecedented event. WWE Superstars and Legends will participate in Photo Opportunity sessions, Autograph Sessions, stage shows and live podcasts.

Paul Heyman will grace Center Stage on a special edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast and Peter Rosenberg hosts the ‘WWE: Ring Revolutionaries’ panel with Jey Uso, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

WWE Talent Appearing

WWE Superstars and Legends appearing at Fanatics Fest NYC include:

Bayley

Bianca Belair

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre

Hulk Hogan

Jade Cargill

Jey Uso

LA Knight

Liv Morgan

Paul Heyman

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

The Miz

Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair was initially advertised, but is listed as cancellation.

Appearance Schedule

Saturday, August 17

Hulk Hogan

Photo Op Session: 12-1:40 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Autograph Session: 1:40-3:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Jey Uso

Photo Op Session: 1-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Autograph Session: 2-3 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre

CM Punk

The Masked Man Show 1-1:30 p.m. in Center Stage

Autograph Session: 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Fanatics Live: 2:35-2:45 p.m. in Center Stage

Photo Op Session: 2:45-3:45 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Bianca Belair

Autograph Session: 1-2 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Photo Op Session: 2-3 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre

Jade Cargill

Autograph Session: 1-2 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Photo Op Session: 2-3 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre

Liv Morgan

Fanatics Live: 2-2:30 p.m. in Center Stage

Photo Op Session: 2:30-3:45 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Autograph Session: 3:45-4:45 p.m. in Autographing Zone

LA Knight

Fanatics Live: 2:45-3:15 in Center Stage

Autograph Session: 3:15-4:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Photo Op Session: 4:30-5:20 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Tiffany Stratton

Fanatics Live: 3:15-3:45 p.m. in Center Stage

Photo Op Session: 4-5 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Autograph Session: 5-6 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Paul Heyman

Not Sam Wrestling: 5-5:45 p.m. in Center Stage

Sunday, August 18

Cody Rhodes

Autograph Session: 10-11:10 a.m. in Autographing Zone

Fanatics Live: 11:15-11:25 a.m. in Center Stage

Photo Op Session: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Drew McIntyre

The Masked Man Show: 10-10:30 a.m. in Center Stage

Fanatics Live: 10:45-11 a.m. in Center Stage

Autograph Session: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Photo Op Session: 12-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Bayley

Autograph Session: 10:15-11:15 a.m. in Autographing Zone

Fanatics Live: 11:25-11:50 a.m. in Center Stage

Photo Op Session: 12-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Rhea Ripley

Fanatics Live: 11:50 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Center Stage

Autograph Session: 12:30-12:50 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Photo Op Session: 12:50-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Autograph Session: 2-2:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone

The Miz

Fanatics Live: 11-11:15 a.m. in Center Stage

Autograph Session: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Photo Op Session: 1-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Rey Mysterio

Autograph Session: 1:15-2:15 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Photo Op Session: 2:15-3:15 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Not Sam Wrestling: 3:15-4 p.m. in Center Stage

Visit Fanatics Events to purchase tickets and for more information.