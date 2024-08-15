WWE

Guide to WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC (FFNYC)

By Thomas Lowson
Fanatics Fest NYC

The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC convention takes place August 16-18 from the Javitz Center in New York City. The first-ever ‘immersive sports festival’ brings together the biggest stars from WWE, the world’s top pro sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, NHL and more.

WWE is one of Fanatics strongest brand partners and will have a strong presence at this unprecedented event. WWE Superstars and Legends will participate in Photo Opportunity sessions, Autograph Sessions, stage shows and live podcasts.

Paul Heyman will grace Center Stage on a special edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast and Peter Rosenberg hosts the ‘WWE: Ring Revolutionaries’ panel with Jey Uso, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

WWE Talent Appearing

WWE Superstars and Legends appearing at Fanatics Fest NYC include:

  • Bayley
  • Bianca Belair
  • CM Punk
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Jade Cargill
  • Jey Uso
  • LA Knight
  • Liv Morgan
  • Paul Heyman
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Rhea Ripley
  • The Miz
  • Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair was initially advertised, but is listed as cancellation.

Appearance Schedule

Saturday, August 17

Hulk Hogan

  • Photo Op Session: 12-1:40 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Autograph Session: 1:40-3:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Jey Uso

  • Photo Op Session: 1-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Autograph Session: 2-3 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre

CM Punk

  • The Masked Man Show 1-1:30 p.m. in Center Stage
  • Autograph Session: 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Fanatics Live: 2:35-2:45 p.m. in Center Stage
  • Photo Op Session: 2:45-3:45 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Bianca Belair

  • Autograph Session: 1-2 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Photo Op Session: 2-3 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre

Jade Cargill

  • Autograph Session: 1-2 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Photo Op Session: 2-3 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Ring Revolutionaries: 3-3:45 p.m. in The Theatre

Liv Morgan

  • Fanatics Live: 2-2:30 p.m. in Center Stage
  • Photo Op Session: 2:30-3:45 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Autograph Session: 3:45-4:45 p.m. in Autographing Zone

LA Knight

  • Fanatics Live: 2:45-3:15 in Center Stage
  • Autograph Session: 3:15-4:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Photo Op Session: 4:30-5:20 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Tiffany Stratton

  • Fanatics Live: 3:15-3:45 p.m. in Center Stage
  • Photo Op Session: 4-5 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Autograph Session: 5-6 p.m. in Autographing Zone

Paul Heyman

  • Not Sam Wrestling: 5-5:45 p.m. in Center Stage

Sunday, August 18

Cody Rhodes

  • Autograph Session: 10-11:10 a.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Fanatics Live: 11:15-11:25 a.m. in Center Stage
  • Photo Op Session: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Drew McIntyre

  • The Masked Man Show: 10-10:30 a.m. in Center Stage
  • Fanatics Live: 10:45-11 a.m. in Center Stage
  • Autograph Session: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Photo Op Session: 12-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Bayley

  • Autograph Session: 10:15-11:15 a.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Fanatics Live: 11:25-11:50 a.m. in Center Stage
  • Photo Op Session: 12-1 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Rhea Ripley

  • Fanatics Live: 11:50 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Center Stage
  • Autograph Session: 12:30-12:50 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Photo Op Session: 12:50-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Autograph Session: 2-2:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone

The Miz

  • Fanatics Live: 11-11:15 a.m. in Center Stage
  • Autograph Session: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Photo Op Session: 1-2 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone

Rey Mysterio

  • Autograph Session: 1:15-2:15 p.m. in Autographing Zone
  • Photo Op Session: 2:15-3:15 p.m. in Photo Ops Zone
  • Not Sam Wrestling: 3:15-4 p.m. in Center Stage

Visit Fanatics Events to purchase tickets and for more information.

