‘Cody Needs All The Pyro’: Kevin Owens Rips ‘Selfish’ WWE Champion

Kevin Owens is still waiting for his moment in the pyro spotlight—and he’s laying the blame squarely on one man: Cody Rhodes.

In a recent appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Owens joked that Rhodes’ entrance pyro is so over-the-top, it monopolizes the entire WWE fireworks budget.

“He’s very selfish,” Owens said. “I think the fact that he blows about three-quarters of the WWE pyro budget every year keeps a lot of people from getting to have pyro for their entrances.”

Owens has long wanted a fiery spectacle of his own. His idea? Something uniquely fitting his persona.

“I requested for years to have pyro added to my entrance,” he shared. “You remember Psycho Sid used to have the pyro where it would say his name in the ring? I wanted the same thing, but instead of my name, I just wanted it to say ‘Balls’ with a Z at the end. And they just won’t do it.”

Instead, he says WWE has told him bluntly:

“Cody needs all the pyro.”

While the rant is clearly delivered with comedic flair, it reflects the genuine behind-the-scenes culture where production choices—especially high-budget ones like pyrotechnics—can create unexpected rivalries, even among top-tier stars.

Owens, never one to shy away from humor or honesty, added a final dig at Rhodes:

“I think there’s three pyro explosions in his entrance. If we’re lucky. Might be more if it’s an extended theme.”

WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away in Las Vegas, but the fireworks—literal and verbal—may have already started.