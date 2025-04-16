Fortnite Logo
Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker Join Fortnite Ahead of WrestleMania 41

by Michael Reichlin

Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker are set to debut as Fortnite skins this Friday, April 18, as part of a new WWE collaboration tied to WrestleMania 41 weekend. The news was shared by Fortnite insider @Loolo_WRLD.

The WWE x Fortnite crossover features a full bundle priced at 2,800 V-Bucks. Players can also purchase each item separately, including:

  • Cody Rhodes and Undertaker skins (1,500 V-Bucks each)
  • Two back blings (300 V-Bucks each)
  • Two pickaxes (800 V-Bucks each)
  • Two emotes (300 V-Bucks each)
  • One weapon wrap (500 V-Bucks)

This crossover adds to Fortnite’s growing roster of pop culture icons, arriving just as WWE builds momentum heading into WrestleMania 41.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

