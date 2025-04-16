Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker Join Fortnite Ahead of WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker are set to debut as Fortnite skins this Friday, April 18, as part of a new WWE collaboration tied to WrestleMania 41 weekend. The news was shared by Fortnite insider @Loolo_WRLD.

The WWE x Fortnite crossover features a full bundle priced at 2,800 V-Bucks. Players can also purchase each item separately, including:

Cody Rhodes and Undertaker skins (1,500 V-Bucks each)

Two back blings (300 V-Bucks each)

Two pickaxes (800 V-Bucks each)

Two emotes (300 V-Bucks each)

One weapon wrap (500 V-Bucks)

This crossover adds to Fortnite’s growing roster of pop culture icons, arriving just as WWE builds momentum heading into WrestleMania 41.