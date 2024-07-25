‘Call Of Duty’ Cody Rhodes Appeases Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson is far from a video game player, but what ‘The Enforcer’ saw from Cody Rhodes and Call Of Duty, he liked.

WWE has collaborated with the ever-popular first-person shooting game, Call Of Duty for season five of their latest game, Modern Warfare 3 and WarZone. The collaboration included “finishing moves” and an array of character skins to use for the game including Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley and ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes.

An in-game action screenshot was taken of Cody Rhodes holding an assault rifle and it conjured up memories for Arn Anderson. Rhodes’ former “coach,” ever loaded with a zinger, had a good one for the current WWE Undisputed Champion.

“I guess Cody finally took my advice.”

Rhodes reacted to the image as well by posting a laughing emoji on X.

All this stems back to the notorious “glock” promo Arn cut on Cody back in September of 2021, giving Rhodes a reality check during his feud with Malakai Black. Anderson said Rhodes was the type of guy who would let someone hijack his car, while “The Enforcer” would pull out his glock and defend his wheels. You can catch the promo below.

2 years ago today, Arn Anderson cut the GLOCK promo on Cody Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/EuCjLf26WQ — Drainmaker ?? ? (@DrainBamager) September 29, 2023

